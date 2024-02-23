Insider Buying: Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) CEO Purchases $53,416.00 in Stock

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,206,000 after buying an additional 1,543,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after buying an additional 725,800 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

