iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.9% on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$104.00 to C$95.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. iA Financial traded as low as C$84.32 and last traded at C$85.43. 111,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 155,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.75.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,447. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

