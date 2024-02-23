HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,802,000 after buying an additional 147,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after buying an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

FLS stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

