Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 136,929 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of Garmin worth $148,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $133.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

