Fmr LLC Buys 8,344 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Hershey worth $234,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Hershey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Hershey by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.05. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

