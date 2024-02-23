First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

