Ero Copper Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.27.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock opened at C$22.09 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.63.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.