Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

