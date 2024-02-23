Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

AVTR stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

