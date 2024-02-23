Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Haleon by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HLN opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.