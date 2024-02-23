Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MAS opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $76.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.