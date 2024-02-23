Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,866.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $430.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

