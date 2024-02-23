Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 24.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Up 3.3 %

Equifax stock opened at $265.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.36. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $267.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

