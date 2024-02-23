Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 15,789 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Up 0.5 %

BILL stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 177.81 and a beta of 1.74. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.