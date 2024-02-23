Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,707 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 13.76% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $42,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FQAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $57.13.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.