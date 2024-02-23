Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 178,694 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 178,694 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $46,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

