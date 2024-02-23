Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $45,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $505.86 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $528.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.55 and a 200 day moving average of $386.93.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.24%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

