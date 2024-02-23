Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,266 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Shopify worth $45,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after buying an additional 194,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.65 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

