Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $41,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN opened at $236.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

