Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $47.64 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $47,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after buying an additional 324,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,143,000 after buying an additional 445,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

