Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $40.85 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 311,036 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $40,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FCX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.