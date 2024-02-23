Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Five Below worth $39,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $1,463,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 205,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,069,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.48. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

