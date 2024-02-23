Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,724 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $40,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

