Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 280,402 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 741.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $39,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

