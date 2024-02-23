Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 114,604 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $38,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $1,955,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.8 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

