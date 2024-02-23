DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Timken by 96.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $80.64 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

