DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Belden worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

