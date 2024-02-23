Cosmos Health’s (COSM) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Cosmos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cosmos Health stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Cosmos Health has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 28.54% and a negative net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cosmos Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,515.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cosmos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cosmos Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

