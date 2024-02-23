Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,381 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

