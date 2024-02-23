Christopher Lyon Sells 7,862 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $207,399.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 237,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52.
Model N Price Performance
Shares of Model N stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Model N
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter.
About Model N
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
