Christopher Lyon Sells 7,862 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $207,399.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 237,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

