Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,247,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Carnival Co. & worth $126,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 280,929 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

