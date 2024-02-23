Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 9,850 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 16.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $785.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $785.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.37.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

