BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,752 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $728,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 16.4 %

NVDA opened at $785.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $785.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.37.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

