Aviva PLC Sells 12,835 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 93.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $44.72 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

