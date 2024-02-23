Aviva PLC Has $322,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in American Financial Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $1,272,039. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

