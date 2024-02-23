Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $600,731.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,191,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $600,731.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,191,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,036 shares of company stock valued at $65,304,403. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM opened at $205.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

