AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $142.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.