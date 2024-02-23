Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,433,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $247.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $253.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

