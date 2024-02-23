9,033 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

