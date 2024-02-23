6,471 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 28.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 212,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,445 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 183.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,684,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Allegion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.