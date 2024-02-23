4,220 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.92 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,504 shares of company stock worth $4,969,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

