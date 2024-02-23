31,695 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after buying an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,487,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,487,265.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,793 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

