11,147 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.