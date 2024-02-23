10,457 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

