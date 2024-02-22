Yat Tung Lam Sells 130,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $2,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,731,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,664,809.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,148.92.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $5,186,557.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $190,900.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,187.06.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 383,702 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $7,624,158.74.

On Monday, December 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $6,984,900.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 197,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

