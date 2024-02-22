World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

