Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,847 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

HOUS opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.49. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

