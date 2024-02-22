VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 740,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VIZIO by 588.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 724,541 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 798.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 680,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

