Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Virtu Financial worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,468,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

