TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
TRX Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
