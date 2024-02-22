TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

